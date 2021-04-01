The Oswayo Valley School District purchased 20 ukuleles for the elementary school. Ukuleles offer students the opportunity to become exposed to stringed instruments, without the size of traditional stringed instruments to potentially discourage their interest.
The fourth and fifth grade classes have been using them in class throughout the last month. So far, they have been able to learn four open-position chords and play them in a chord progression.
Students have also learned how to draw the chords and how to move their fingers in between them in rhythm. The size of the ukuleles makes it possible for students to move their fingers to the correct position without struggling.
Exposing students to these opportunities at this age, helps increase interest for the music program.