The Oswayo Valley Elementary Heart Heroes again raised over $5,828 for the American Heart Association during the Kids’ Heart Challenge Event. More than 43 students participated in this year’s event. The top sponsors from each homeroom were as follows:
- 5G – Kaitlynn Costello $168
- 5W – Reese Thompson $290
- 4G – Heidi Schimp $166
- 4W – Wyatt Willetts $259
- 3G – Phillip Long $284
- 3W – Tanner Fetzer $186
A special “congratulations” to Reese Thompson, who was the overall top sponsor student.
This year any student who raised $150 or more had the opportunity to toss a pie at Elementary Principal Mr. Dickerson. Due to the overwhelming support of our community, 20 Heart Heroes had a chance to pie their principal. To date, the Oswayo Valley Elementary School has raised over $60,000 for the American Heart Association.
The school district thanks all the Heart Heroes, friends, family and the OV community for their continued support, as well as Mr. Dickerson for being such a good sport and to Miss Mashensic for all she does to teach the children about health and wellness, and bring awareness to this very important cause.