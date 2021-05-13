Smiles were wide and laughter was loud at today’s Spring Fling at the Oswayo Valley Senior Center. Folks played bingo, had their face painted, made crafts, listened to live music by Joanne and Carl Campbell, shopped some vendors and more.
OV senior center's Spring Fling a hit
Halie Kines
