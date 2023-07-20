Painter Sisters seek investors

Hayley (left) and Stephanie (center) Painter make a presentation to potential investors on Sunday, July 16.

 photo by Donna LeSchander

The Painter sisters are calling for the wider community to help take Painterland Sisters organic skyr yogurt to the next level.

A group of a dozen potential investors gathered at Home Comfort restaurant in Westfield on Sunday, July 16 to meet with the Painter sisters and hear about their call for investment in their company.

