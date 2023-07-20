The Painter sisters are calling for the wider community to help take Painterland Sisters organic skyr yogurt to the next level.
A group of a dozen potential investors gathered at Home Comfort restaurant in Westfield on Sunday, July 16 to meet with the Painter sisters and hear about their call for investment in their company.
Stephanie and Hayley Painter launched Painterland Sisters yogurt in March 2022. In their first year of business they garnered $1.3 million in sales and currently distribute their yogurt in over 1,200 stores in 49 states.
“We wanted to open this up to our community, to people who have the same values as us,” said Hayley.
The Painter sisters attribute their product’s success to its uniqueness: the yogurt is organic, non-GMO and lactose free.
“The market for Icelandic skyr yogurt is not saturated yet. There’s only one other organic Icelandic yogurt on the market, and we outsold them in six months,” said Hayley.
The company projects $3.5 million in sales this year and $5.2 million next year. Painterland Sisters is expected to become profitable in 2025 and projects $41 million in sales and $8 million in profit in 2031.
The Painters are setting a goal of $1.2 million during this first private round of fundraising.
“We didn’t do this because we wanted to have a nationwide yogurt company,” Hayley told the potential investors. “We realized our problem: how can we have our farm continue for future generations? What is the outlook for the milk market? We wanted a product that we could make a lot of.”
The Painters ship a truckload of milk each week to a production facility in Carlisle.
“It’s our goal to sustain our farm and other local farms,” said Hayley. “Our cows can provide 75% of the milk, and another local farm provides the other 25%.”
The 60,000 pounds of milk results in 60,000 yogurts. Yogurt is distributed locally to individual customers by Delivered Fresh and to small stores such as Owlett’s Sunshine Farm Market and Stoney Fork Store by John F. Martin.
“It’s not only important that it’s sold everywhere, but that it’s sold in communities like we grew up in,” said Stephanie.
The Painters are crowdfunding through Wefunder, which is comprised of 300,000 investors. The more money Painterland Sisters raises during their private round, the more promotion the Wefinder platform will provide.
Investors get the benefit of being locked in at a low valuation cap, Hayley explained. Investors are future equity owners and could reap financial benefits when the company becomes profitable.
“It would make sense to go to a few venture capitalists and pick one,” said Hayley. “But a large investor wouldn’t have the same mission.”
The Painter sisters’ goal is not only to saturate the market with their product but to stimulate the local economy. A possible future development is the building of a local production plant.
“We need more manufacturing in Pennsylvania,” said Stephanie. “We have an advantage in that we have business and political connections; these people know we need to change, adapt and grow.
“Governor Shapiro wants Pennsylvania to lead the nation in organic.”
Painterland Sisters is classified PA Certified Organic as well as PA Preferred.
Other members of the Painter family currently own 13% of the company. Stephanie and Hayley each own half of the remaining 87%. This investor effort opens up an additional 7% to the public.
The minimum contribution to the Wefunder campaign is $100. The first round of crowdfunding will close at the end of August.
Investors will be protected by a Future Equity Agreement known as a SAFE note. A SAFE note gives an investor the right to future shares of stock in the company should Painterland Sisters become a publicly traded company.
“We spent a lot of time with accountants and attorneys,” said Stephanie. “We made sure everything is correct — it’s not that easy, it’s lots of work, but we want to make sure everyone is protected.”
For more about Painterland Sisters products, business performance, growth strategy and financial projections and for information on how to invest, visit the Painterland Sisters Facebook page, email sisters@painterlandsisters.com or call 814-367-7764.