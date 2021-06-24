COUDERSPORT — The borough here gave approval for volunteers to begin a swim team.
Three women Tracy Minor, Courtney LaGrau and Sara Lieberman approached council at the June 16 meeting to request permission to start the team, hold practices after the pool closes, from 7-8 p.m. two nights a week. They estimated 15 children between the ages of seven and 18 would be involved. Lieberman will be the coach.
Initially, the trio requested to hold swim practices from 7-8 p.m. Monday and Thursday. The pool usually closes at 7 p.m. unless rented for a private pool party.
Council members asked whether the team needs lifeguards on duty. The borough must staff at least one lifeguard for every 4,000-square-feet of surface water; however state regulations provided by the swim team committee indicated that requirement could be waived for special events.
The council asked Borough Manager Bev Morris to get clarification on the lifeguard requirement and also check that the borough insurance would cover the youth team.
The council also raised concerns about staffing the pool after hours and suggested that practices be held from 6-7 p.m. with the team delineating two lanes for practice.
If the team is able to practice while the pool is open, organizers might increase practice dates to three times per week, said Minor.
The competitive season ends in late July, said organizers.
In addition, council members encouraged team members to purchase season passes to the pool to cover costs of staff, supplies and maintenance.
In other business, council:
- Approved a request to hold the Falling Leaves/Outdoor Show Oct. 1 and 2.
- Appointed Earl Brown to replace William Dawson on the Civil Service board through Dec. 31, 2022.
- Announced borough clean-up days are Friday and Saturday,
- June 24 and 25.