Two water systems will be improved through a partnership involving federal, state and local agencies.
The Watrous Water Association plans to run nearly two miles of six-inch pipe to purchase water from the Galeton Borough Authority. That connection will provide about 5,000 gallons of water per day to provide the association’s 28 connections, which represents less than 50 permanent and seasonal residents.
The project has received a $1.1 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, support from Tioga and Potter County commissioners, Act 13 funds and is now applying for $1.5 million grant through the Community Development Block Grant.
The total project is expected to total $4 million and, if all funding is secured, is expected to be completed by 2024.
The Bradford and Tioga County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is applying for the funding and will oversee the project to ensure it meets all regulatory requirements. Dan Styborski, grant manager, said it’s been a long road to get to this point, which is intended to resolve a long-standing water issue for both municipalities.
The association has been operating since 2010 under a consent order from the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection to find a new water source, said secretary Tina Bennett. The association’s customers have been under a boil order for several years.
The issue is that the association uses a spring as a water source. Springs are prone to surface water contamination which could include viruses, microorganisms and sediments.
Watrous has a chlorination system, but not filtering. Due to the low number of customers it would not be cost effective to build a system, Bennett said.
The current system is aged and has multiple leaks. Currently, the association is drawing about 8,000 gallons of water per day, which is 1,500 gallons above its daily limit of 6,500, said Bennett. The project will also replace the lines and eliminate the water loss.
Engineering consultant Scott Bray did a study that gave the association two options: drill a new water source or connect with Galeton. At the time, the interconnect seemed like an impossibility, she said.
The aquifer around the Gaines Township village was affected by oil drilling 100 years ago and private property owners were not inclined to allow drilling. As an association, Watrous did not have “eminent domain” to drill without permission. The association tried to find a well outside the area, but was unsuccessful.
“After exhausting all options for drilling and lacking landowner participation, an interconnect with Galeton seemed to be our best option,” Bennett said.
Watrous Water Association began working with the Pa. DEP program that assists communities with engineering services. Nittany Engineers and Eric Lundy provided engineering assistance, with hydrological services coming from Jim Casselbury of Casselbury Associates.
Galeton was also having issues with water quantity, especially during dry months, said Styborski. Through the partnership, Galeton will refurbish an out-of-service well to increase capacity for itself and Watrous.
There’s still more road to travel in this project, but those involved are hopeful that providing Watrous residents with quality water and removing the boil order is drawing nearer.