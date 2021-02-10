Travis Paul, of Paul Family Farms, recently presented a check for $300 to Julie Iaquinto, EVP of finance at the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. as part of the company’s new Community Campaigns initiative.
Paul Family Farms is a fifth generation family farm in Germania that produces pure Pennsylvania maple and raw honey. Since 1865, the Pauls have worked with the land in Paul Hollow, first as sheep farmers, then dairy, and now maple syrup and raw honey.
For the month of September, the Pauls selected the PA Wilds Center, a nonprofit that seeks to marry conservation and economic development in a way that inspires communities of the PA Wilds, as the recipient for their new program. Despite the pandemic, the Community Campaigns initiative kicked off in March when the Pauls decided to contribute up to 5% of their monthly earnings to a different organization each month.
“We try to pick organizations that are directly impacting the communities we’re a part of,” said Paul. “What I love about the PA Wilds is it’s introducing the area to a lot of different people and shows off the uniqueness of our area. We need to tell our story and the PA Wilds is doing a great job of telling it.”
A form is available on the Paul Family Farm’s website (www.paulfamilyfarms.com)
to nominate organizations for its community campaign program.
The PA Wilds Center was humbled by the thoughtful donation.
“It never ceases to amaze me how thoughtful and giving the people of our communities are — even at the height of a pandemic they’re finding new ways to support each other and initiatives that matter to them. Thanks to Paul Family Farms for recognizing the power of the PA Wilds work,” said Iaquinto, on behalf of the PA Wilds Center.