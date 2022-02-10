The Potter County Prison Board discussed a free assessment being offered to the Potter County Jail by PCoRP (PA Counties Risk Pool) and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Keith Wentz presented information to the board at the Feb. 4 meeting.
TelePsych contracts were discussed for inmates. The Prison Board was originally quoted a $500 startup fee for this service, but then a startup fee of $2,000 was quoted. District Attorney Andy Watson wanted to table the agreement until the discrepancy could be cleared up, but Sheriff Glenn Drake II said that $500 compared to $2,000 was a matter of “pennies in a bucket” when it comes to mental health, suicides and lawsuits at the jail.
“The mental health system is not getting any better,” Drake said. “We’re not getting any more [inmates] home. We have been going to talk with people because we’re trying to keep people out of jail because of COVID, and I think if we can get these people to talk to somebody, even if they don’t get a formal diagnosis … it’s better than what we have now, and I don’t think that $1,500 versus getting some kind of mental health services. I think we need that.”
Warden Angela Milford agreed, adding, “You have these people with mental illnesses and it seems like they don’t know what to do with them. So they bring them to jail. And once they’re in jail, there’s limited resources and there’s not much that we can do. Our hands are tied as far as getting them treatment. We have, in the past, taken these people to the hospital, it’s just that, with Dickinson, it can take three months for them to get an appointment.”
Commissioner Barry Hayman weighed in with, “I don’t believe that there’s a member of this board feels that these folks aren’t in need of some kind of psych services, telepsych services … let’s get it in black and white … there should not be any confusion, was it $500 or up to $2,000? So, I respect the district attorney’s point of view, but also respect the sheriff’s point.”
Moving forward, the jail will be assessed in the near future, and more information will be available at the next Commissioners meeting, scheduled for today, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.