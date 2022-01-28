Penn-York Camp & Retreat Center, located on Route 49 about a half a mile before Ulysses, is holding a Valentine’s Day Banquet on February 12, 2022 at 6:00PM. The meal will be prime rib and Chicken Cordon Bleu, cooked and served by the Penn-York kitchen staff, and the event will be held in their beautiful, spacious dining room.
The cost to attend this event is $45, and they have a limit of 39 couples. The deadline to register for the event is February 7th, 2022.
Shelly Butler will be doing a fun Valentine’s Day trivia quiz, and there will be some words of encouragement spoken at the beginning of the dinner.
Boyd Koester, the new director of Penn-York Camp, said, “There’s going to be a photo booth, and it’s really a lot of fun. We are really blessed to be able to do this.”
Penn-York Camp’s mission is to “develop dedicated followers of Jesus Christ by building spirit, mind, and body in a natural setting.”
PYC is non-denominational and provides a peaceful atmosphere to groups of any age. They are open year-round, have challenge course programming, can house 140 people, and have various meeting rooms available for use.
Penn-York Camp also has over 100 acres of additional recreation for use.
So, if you want your Valentine’s Day this year to be extra special, give them a call at 814-848-9811 or visit their website at pennyork.com or email pennyork@pennyork.com