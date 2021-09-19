The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Cameron/Potter County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 20-24, weather permitting.
Potter County
- Route 49 (Gold area), bridge repair Monday-Thursday
- Route 3003 (First Fork Road), slide repair Monday
- Route 4013 (Hollow Road), shoulder repair Tuesday-Friday
- Route 1001 (Brookland Road), spray patching Monday – Friday
- Route 4005 (Fishing Creek Road), spray patching Monday – Friday
- Route 4019 (Horse Run Road), ditching Monday-Friday
- Route 6 (Coudersport-McKean County line), side dozing Monday-Friday
- Route 4027 (Ore Bed Run Road), grading Monday-Tuesday
- Route 4025 (Brizzie Hollow Road), grading Wednesday-Thursday
- Route 1009 (Pusher Siding Road), grading Friday
- Route 6 (Sweden Valley), bridge repair by Nestlerode Contracting Company. There will be one lane/alternating traffic through the work area controlled by temporary traffic signals.
- Route 3001 (East Fork Road, Wharton Township), bridge repair by Nestlerode Contracting Company. Traffic control will consist of a one-lane temporary roadway controlled by temporary traffic signals.
- Various state routes throughout the county, sign repairs/replacement Monday-Thursday
Cameron County
- Route 46 (approximately 8 miles north of Emporium), bridge replacement by Dean Construction. There will be one lane/alternating traffic pattern controlled by roadway flaggers until temporary two-lane roadway can be constructed.
- Route 2001 (Wykoff Road), bridge repair by HRI, Incorporated. An alternating traffic pattern is controlled by temporary traffic signals until completion.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.