SMETHPORT – Ed Ponikvar, a McKean county native now living in Texas and chief education Officer of Knowledge Point Network, a 501©3 charity and Brenda Fitch, owner of Majestic Kamp and Lost Trails on Route 46, are finally able to realize their common vision after receiving a $203,300 grant: to provide a respite for active duty military and their families while camping and trail riding at Majestic Trails.

Fitch has always hosted veterans and active duty military. On Veteran’s Day weekend for the last two decades, it has been a free, four-day event for veteran and their immediate families. Now she plans on having Majestic Trails available to them 365 days a year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos