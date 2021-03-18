POTTER COUNTY — Preliminary final approval was given on plans for a solar farm in Hebron Township was given by the Potter County Planning Commission during its meeting Tuesday, March 9.
With the vote for preliminary approval, construction can begin. In the project narrative, it stated construction is planned to begin in fall 2021 and completed by December 2022.
The planning commission (Chair Rance Baxter, Vice Chair Curt Weinhold, Robert Wicker, Helen Turner, Joe Ayers, Katie Sasala and Michael Thierfelder) reviewed the plans submitted for the solar farm to be developed near West Hebron Road, Ridge Road and Sheldon Hollow Road. The roughly 60,000 solar panels are planned for an area that is currently used as agricultural land; it consists of a meadow, agricultural field and some wooded areas, according to the project narrative.
A vegetation buffer will be planted along the road to preserve the viewshed of the Woodland Cemetery, said Will Hunt, director of the county’s planning department. There will be a fence around the area, but it won’t have an industrialized look to it, he said. Rather than a chain-link fence or something similar, it will have wooden posts. The gate will look more industrialized.
There is a First Energy transmission line near the property, which will consume the electricity generated by the solar farm.
The motion to give the project preliminary final approval was made by Ayers and seconded by Thierfelder, and passed unanimously. If any major changes are made (modifications greater than an acre), new plans will need to be submitted for the commission’s review.
The commission gave final approval for Sweden Valley Manor’s expansion. Hunt said this was one of the first projects that required the use of the municipal water system, which went well. It is a recharge area for the Coudersport Water Authority; if a land development takes place in a recharge area, approval from the water authority is required.
By giving final approval to this project, the project is completed and closed out. Any further expansions or changes will need to be submitted as a new plan.
The planning and community development departments have received 121 public comments on the God’s Country Village and Farmers Market plan through a survey. Hunt said 18 people have indicated they would be interested in occupying a shop.
Modeled after Tionesta Market Village, it is a semi-permanent “village” of short-term rental spaces planned for the corner of Second and North East streets, Coudersport, where people can rent open-backed buildings and sell their goods and crafts.
The county plans for this to work in conjunction with the Potter County Farmers Market, which sets up in that area on Fridays between May-October. The initial plans have eight buildings in the area.
Hunt said they will meet with the Potter County Conservation District later this week to go over the conservation aspect of the design.
Buildings aren’t expected to be on the ground until 2023 at the earliest. Right now, the county is working on grant applications for the projects.
The next Potter County Planning Commission meeting is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The agenda and platform will be online at www.pottercountypa.net, click on the “Departments” tab and select “Planning Commission.”