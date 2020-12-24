The Potter Leader-Enterprise announces the winner of its Timeless Beauty decorating contest — Allie and Chip Sinnamond of Coudersport (photo at right). Thank you to all who entered!
Trending
Articles
- Coudersport will allow ATVs on borough streets in 4-1 vote
- Brabham named League MVP, All-State
- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Coudersport
- Student raises $1,000 for suicide prevention awareness
- Housing authority meeting leaves public in dark
- Arrest made by Potter County East Drug Task Force in drug case
- Coudersport Elementary Ms. Gentzyl
- Coudy's MDC moving
- Northern Potter Children's School, Ulysses - Mrs. Knowles Class
- Reminder: Deadline for property tax/rent rebate program is Dec. 31
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
48°
Rain
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:17 AM
- Sunset: 04:43:46 PM
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
$10,000
- Updated
$500
- Bedrooms: 1
- Updated
$550
- Bedrooms: 1
- Updated
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.