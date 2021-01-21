COUDERSPORT — A meeting that began with a heated exchange between the executive director and a local business owner ended with a step toward more transparency for the Potter County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.
The December meeting minutes for the Potter County Redevelopment Authority were approved by the board, prompting three people in attendance to request copies of the minutes, including Potter County Commissioner Nancy Grupp and local business owners Genny Tilton and Hans Nielson.
Currently, meeting minutes aren’t accessible through the authority’s website, unlike the county commissioners or some borough councils. Housing/Redevelopment Authority Executive Director John Wright said the website has been an ongoing work-in-progress and with COVID-19 limitations, it’s been difficult to complete it.
Board member Ellen Russell suggested they take some extra steps to show transparency, which was welcomed by Chair Jeff Wilcox. Russell said the board had already discussed putting meeting minutes online for easy public access and added they are also looking at different social media platforms. The board gave her the go-ahead to at least put information about upcoming meetings on the website. Wilcox requested Wright work with other staff members to get past meeting minutes into an electronic format and to Russell, so they could be posted online as well.
The public is welcome to request copies of meeting minutes via email at pcha@zitomedia.net or by calling the office at 814-274-7031.
Board member Dennis Goodenough also suggested future meetings be switched to Zoom, as they have had several issues with the current virtual platform used, often making it difficult for the public to hear what is discussed.
“This isn’t fair to the public, it’s not fair to us that every meeting we’re constantly trying to paste together an audio and video feed while welcoming other people,” Goodenough said.
During public comment, Tilton inquired about a Right to Know request she submitted on Dec. 28, 2020. Under the state’s Right to Know law, agencies have five business days from the time the request is received to either provide access to or copies of records, issue a written denial or request up to a 30-calendar day extension under some circumstances, or the request is “deemed denied.”
Tilton said she had not heard back other than the initial acknowledgment of the request and asked why she and the public weren’t being answered or heard. For almost seven minutes, a fiery exchange took place between Tilton and Wright.
Wright said his secretary had emailed Tilton the information just prior to Tuesday’s meeting, but Tilton said she had not received anything. Even if it had been sent out that day, she questioned why it was only sent out that day and not within the original five day window of the RTK request.
Wright said because of the lack of staff and extra workloads, it wasn’t able to be done sooner.
“If you saw what massive information we need for these five separate corporations and the information with no staff to get out, you probably would understand why it has to be, you know, just prior to the meeting,” Wright said.
In other business, Wright said the authority has had several real estate inquiries, which he said were “confidential.”
“We’re being asked questions daily about some other sites, not ones that you’ve talked about yet. I know there’s been some comments made on social media, this is about an unrelated project that you’re not even aware of yet. We haven’t had a chance yet to discuss it with you,” Wright said.
He said these are properties that have been discussed for almost two years, but did not publicly state what the properties were.
An executive session was planned to discuss it. Under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, executive sessions can be held for several reasons, but nothing is required by law to be discussed in an executive session. “Real estate” is included as an allowable reason, “to consider the purchase or lease of real property up to the time an option to purchase or lease the real property is obtained or up to the time an agreement to purchase or lease such property is obtained if the agreement is obtained directly without an option,” according to the act.
This would not cover selling properties.
Lots on South East Street, Coudersport and South West Street, Coudersport were briefly discussed. Wright explained houses on these lots were previously damaged in a fire or were in bad shape. The Housing Authority acquired and demolished the houses and are now looking to sell the lots. The board unanimously voted to list these two lots with Trails End Realty.
The next PCHRA meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.