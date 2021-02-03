Due to COVID-19, Port Allegany School District will not conduct its kindergarten registration as it has done in the past.
Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-22 school year will be held from Feb. 16 until March 5. Children who are legal residents of the Port Allegany School District and are the age of five on or before Sept. 1 are eligible.
A parent or legal guardian may stop by the elementary school between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to pick up a registration form at which time parents will produce their child’s birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization record to the office. The district strongly recommends completing the registration packet in the elementary conference room prior to leaving. Registration will not be complete until all paperwork, proof of age, proof of residency and immunization, are presented.
For questions, contact the elementary office at 814-642-9557.