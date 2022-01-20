The Port Allegany School District board of directors revisited the Health and Safety Plan at the Jan. 10 meeting.
Following a photograph taken by Elizabeth Long of the Port Allegany High school Yearbook, the board heard public comment followed by committee reports and the superintendent’s report.
For the Health and Safety Plan, if a district staff member has symptoms, they can take a quick test to possibly stay in school. This is a voluntary test.
For the students, the school district will not exclude anyone who is a close contact, unless the exposure is an in-home exposure. The school will notify the parent if their child has had a close exposure at school, but it is ultimately for the legal guardian to decide whether to quarantine or not if exposed at school.
According to PASD Superintendent Gary Buchsen, “What the board of directors at Port Allegany did is very similar to what most school districts have done.”
After discussing the revisions to the health and safety plan, the board unanimously voted to keep the plan with its revisions.
In finance, the school was awarded $208,163.80 from the state. The board decided to put it back into the Capital Reserve fund. The topic will be on the agenda for the next meeting.
The board reviewed the new calendar that lines up with the CTC calendar. Coming up is an audit to support and improve the special education program. Board members also discussed the concern for lack of subs and staff members.
The board approved Garret Smith and Jacob Kallenborn as volunteer wrestling coaches, and accepted the resignation of Danielle Anthony as co-cheerleading advisor. They also accepted the resignation of Corine Bosworth as an elementary cafeteria worker. The board added Gary Leschner into the support staff substitute list and added Kalie Cowburn (early childhood certification) to the substitute teaching list.
A new class could be added to the high school curriculum. Ben Palmer has a passion for studying film creation, and wants to bring that to the students of Port Allegany through a film studies elective.
The meeting ended with an executive session. The next regular meeting is on Monday, Jan. 17.