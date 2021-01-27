The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that more than $875,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 59 elementary, middle, and high schools across the state for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias.
“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.
The Port Allegany Junior Senior High School was awarded a $28,572 grant for a convection steamer and gas.
More information about the Wolf Administration’s food security efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and links to resources and assistance are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.
