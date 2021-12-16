The Port Allegany school board reorganized Monday, Dec. 6, to swear in new members: Beth Stauffer, Eric Button and Nathan Burgett and returning member Donald Tanner.
Erica Petruzzi was elected president and Jason Stake elected vice president. The meeting commenced with public comments about quarantining.
The board addressed the district’s health and safety plan at the meeting, and after a long period of discussion, the board agreed to revise it. They agreed to establish a committee to recommend revisions. The board considered an option to allow students to take an immediate COVID test instead of being quarantined. When the votes were cast, it was tied 4-4 and therefore the motion failed.
The board listened to an independent auditor’s report for the year ending June 30, 2021 as prepared by Buffamante, Whipple, Buttafaro, PC. The report found the finances of the school district to be in outstanding shape.
Brad Stewart, the band director, presented to the board a new way for selling tickets, a program called Ticketspice where purchasers can use a debit or credit card to order tickets online.
The board calendar was approved. The board added Kalie Cowburn, Steven Bressan and Tinder to the substitute list. They also approved Nate Stauffer, Tony Edgell and Denise Evans as volunteer coaches.
The board approved the auditor’s report and authorized the administration to complete a transfer of $932,126.48 from the general fund to the capital reserve. They adopted Resolution 2022-1 electing not to increase the tax rate above the Act 1 index of 5.2% to support the 2022-2023 budget. They then appointed G.H Harris Associates, Inc. as the 2021 delinquent per capita tax collector at no cost to the district.
The meeting ended with an executive session before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting of the school board is Jan. 10, 2022.