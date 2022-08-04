The Ulysses Municipal Authority will receive more than $181,711 towards its upgrades to the borough water system.
The board of commissioners awarded the Community Development Block Grant funding at the July 28 meeting.
Ulysses Municipal Authority will use the funds to make improvements to the water system pump station, booster station, reservoir liner, fire hydrants, chlorine building and to install a portion of new water main.
The county received a total of $221,598 and will retain $39,887 for administrative fees.
The new monies for the Ulysses project will be added to $197,000 received in 2020 for the same project. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive inflation in material and labor costs so that construction project costs have more than doubled since that 2020 funding was awarded.
The county received two other requests for funding: one to remodel a bowling alley, which the board said did not fit eligibility criteria, and Galeton Borough. The board recommended that Galeton continue to apply for funding.
In other business, Commissioner Paul Heimel reported on his attendance at the National Association of Counties, where he accepted an appointment to serve on the Tourist Dependent and Gateway Counties Committee.
This committee, he said, reviews successful strategies for recruiting tourists, accommodating them, minimizing negative impacts on the community and working with communities to emphasize assets that would attract visitors.
In the salary board meeting, which also includes the county treasurer, the board set a salary range for the director of voter registration and elections.
Unlike other departments, the job description sets a salary rather than a range.
The board agreed to set the salary range at $35,494-$49,409.
Later, in the commissioner’s meeting, the board hired Charlie Tuttle to the position of director of voter registration and elections effective Aug. 1. Tuttle was formerly the GIS technician.
Commissioners also approved a request to send Tuttle, Sandra Lewis and Donna Sallade to an Elections Association training at Seven Springs.