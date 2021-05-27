Potter County has doled out its share of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funds to local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county dispersed its $187,200 in CHIRP funds among eight businesses that applied, said Ellen Russell, county director of community development, at the county commissioners’ meeting Thursday, May 20.
CHIRP is a federal program administered by the state, which awarded money to each county based on its population. Russell said the county was then tasked with developing its own formula to determine applicant criteria and award amounts. In Potter County, business owners had to prove a loss of at least 25% in one quarter, with a 25%-50% loss receiving $10,000, 50%-74% receiving $20,000 and 74%-100% receiving $30,000.
Russell said CHIRP funds were awarded to the following businesses, after a ninth applicant was deemed ineligible:
• Hotel Crittenden, Coudersport – $35,000
• Germania Hotel – $30,000
• Laurelwood Inn & Steakhouse, Coudersport – $30,000
• Fox’s Pizza, Shinglehouse – $10,000
• Corner Café, Ulysses – $20,000
• Shinglehouse Veteran’s Social Club, Shinglehouse – $20,000
• Sweden Valley Inn, Coudersport – $30,000
• Olga’s Café & Bistro, Coudersport – $10,000
Russell said since the state required the funds to be dispersed in increments of $5,000, Potter County’s extra $5,000 was awarded to the applicant experiencing the highest loss.
Another $2,200 was left over after North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission chose not to accept a fee for their administrative work.“Per legislation, it had to be an economic development organization that officially approved or denied applications,” said Russell. “Several others in the state did take the fee, so we ended up with an extra $2,200. Instead of giving it back to the state, we chose to give it to North Central for their time since we couldn’t disperse it to a business.”
Rental & utility assistance
The county still has funds available to help residents who experienced job or income loss due to COVID-19.
Jim Kockler, executive director of Potter County Human Services, said the county has only spent $57,000 of the $1,860,000 it received from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The funds have assisted 20 individuals or families, with seven others currently going through the application process.
“We’re a little disappointed in the number of people who have applied,” he said, adding that he expects this to change once an eviction mortarium put in place by the state has ended. “We can pay as much as they’re in arrears from February 2020, and as much as three months ahead.”
Kockler said to be eligible for the program, an individual or family has to prove they lost their job or income directly due to COVID-19. The county contacts the applicant’s current or former employer to verify this, and makes payments directly to landlords and utility companies.
For more information, He said while the program is currently only available to renters, he hopes the next round of federal stimulus money allows the county to help homeowners with mortgages.
Full eligibility guidelines for EARP can be found at https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/emergency-rental-assistance-program or contact Potter County Human Services at 814-544-7315.
Also at the meeting, Kara Amidon with Potter County Human Services shared information about other assistance programs available.
She said through the CARES Act, the county can supply shelter, housing and food to those affected by COVID-19. Through this program, she said the shelter in Harrison Valley has been consistently full with residents experiencing homelessness.
In addition to help finding transitional housing, certain funding can also assist residents with purchasing bus tickets if they wish to relocate, finding temporary hotel/motel rooms and paying rent and partial utility payments.
The department also coordinates food banks in Roulette, Shinglehouse, Coudersport, Austin, Ulysses and Galeton. Funding is received from the State Food Purchase Program and is ordered through the Central PA Food Bank and received through community donations. If further assistance is needed obtaining food, Amidon said the department also works with Shop N Save to allow residents to shop for a certain amount, with the bill charged directly to the county.
Those seeking more information about any of these programs should call Jim Kockler or Kara Amidon at 814-544-7315.