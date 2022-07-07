Potter County commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with IUE/CWA Local 88612, Teamsters Local Union No. 110, Association of Probation Officers and the SEIU 668 PA Social Services Union.
In the MOA, the county will award 77 county employees and 39 county Human Services Departments a $750 retention bonus on July 1. A second bonus of $750 will be paid on Dec. 2.
The reason for the bonus is employee retention, said the board.
“As many are aware, the county has lost several employees over the few months to employers who can offer higher wages,” said Commissioner Nancy Grupp during the June 30 meeting. “In an effort to help stem that outward flow, the commissioners have determined that it is in the best interests of the county to provide our existing staff with a retention bonus in the amount of $1,500, to be given in two increments by the end of 2022.”
To be eligible to receive the bonus, employees must have completed their probationary period, not be on disciplinary probation, not have submitted a resignation or retirement request. Any employee who leaves the county employment within 30 days of receiving the bonus must repay it.
The cost for the first round of the bonuses is $93,995.08, said commissioners. The December payment could be more or less, but is espected to be about the same, or a total of around $188,000.
This bonus was not budgeted but came from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds.
Grupp also announced that the Senior Expo will be held outdoors at the Coudersport Arboretum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. The rain date is Tuesday, July 19.
The expo will include multiple agencies that offer services for senior citizens. In addition, the UPMC will offer coronavirus vaccines and booster shots in a tent at the event.
Any senior citizen who would like to attend should contact the Potter County Human Services Department to arrange transportation.
In other business, commissioners:
- Acknowledged the resignation of Ashley Gledhill as Deputy II from the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts office and approved Gledhill’s hire as first deputy in the same office, both effective June 16.
- Acknowledged the temporary hires of Maddison Gietler, effective July 5, and Tonya Andrus, effective July 11, by Treasurer Krista Miller, to process antlerless deer applications.