The Potter County commissioners approved a contract with CenClear for telemental health services at the Potter County Jail at the Sept. 12 meeting.
The one year contract begins Oct. 1; CenClear will receive $181/hour for services.
Before approving the contract, the commissioners met with the jail board, warden, human services department, mental health providers and other advisors to determine the best option. The group is still working on plans for back-up support services needed as a safety net in case CeClear is unavailable.
Ideally, said Commissioner Barry Haymen, it would be better to redirect people with mental health issues before they commit an offense that would get them committed to jail.
The challenge is that, post pandemic, there is a dearth of services for mental health, he said. Only last week, the board learned that there are only two hospitals — one in Bradford, the other in Olean, N.Y. — that will accept an individual having a mental health crisis. If there’s no room at either hospital, the arresting officer would have to sit with the individual at a local hospital until the patient calms down to the point where a physician and/or health care providers feel safe enough to administer care.
That takes the officer away from his assigned post, leaving the community without protection.
“It’s a very difficult position when the county jail, all jails become leading mental health institutes for commitment,” Hayman said.
At a recent training, several officers learned of the county’s mobile crisis team, which is available 24 hours a day and can respond to de-escalate a situation where mental health issues are suspected.
“If we can prevent one more man or woman from being taken into custody in jail and instead being treated in an institution for a mental disorder, it will be well worth the effort,” he said.
The commissioners and jail board will continue to look for ways to improve the system, Hayman said.
“The circumstances are not perfect and we are imperfect beings. This is an imperfect system and we are trying to correct the imperfections to the best of our ability,” Hayman said.
Following the vote, the board field several questions from the public about mental health issues, suicides at the jail and the cost to taxpayers.
One woman questioned whether drug and alcohol issues are included with the mental health care for inmates.
Dawn Dovenski, a licensed clinical social worker, provides care at the jail. She said Alcoholics Anonymous meets one night a week at the jail and the D&A services hold a group meeting every week.
Dovenski noted that there is a shortage of psychiatrists nationwide and every agency, including the Potter County jail, is struggling as a result.
Another resident noted that suicide in prison is a nationwide issue and asked what can be done in Potter County to reduce mental health problems.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp said the causes of mental health are many; putting one solution into place to address all of them is probably not possible.
“It’s not where it needs to be, but it’s better than where we were. Our goal is to keep working on this,” Grupp said.
In other business, Hayman reminded small municipalities and government entities of the application period for the Department of Community and Economic Development’s H20PA and PA Small Water and Sewer programs. He invited interested entities to contact him at bhayman@pottercountypa.net.Grupp asked residents to help the Department of Environmental Protection locate abandoned oil and gas wells. Many of the estimated 300,000 to 760,000 wells drilled in the state have never been plugged. She invited residents to contact the DEP Oil and Gas Well Office at 570-327-3636 to report an abandoned oil or gas well on your or another property. State funds are available to help plug abandoned wells.