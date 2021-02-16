Potter County Coroner Kevin J. Dusenbury Sr., of Shinglehouse, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for coroner in the upcoming spring primary election on Tuesday, May 18.
Dusenbury has served as coroner since 1994 and previously served as Potter County deputy coroner since 1984.
Since serving as coroner, Dusenbury has been involved in the development and updating of a mass fatalities plan for the county with Potter County Emergency Management officials, and fire and emergency personnel throughout Potter County, according to a press release.
In addition to his regular duties of the office, Dusenbury has in the past distributed many materials from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to area schools to discourage underage use of alcohol. He has also participated in many prom awareness programs at several area schools in the county. Dusenbury was instrumental in forming a Child Death Review Team in Potter County which he co-chairs.
His most recent accomplishment was securing $20,000 in grants for participating in the Pennsylvania Department of Health Drug Monitoring Program. This funding was at no cost to Potter County taxpayers. His office will in part be using these funds to benefit senior citizens and area youth.
He has also come into “modern times” with the launching of the Potter County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, a forum to share safety information and upcoming events for the residents of Potter County. Residents can visit his page and “like” it at www.facebook.com/PotterCountyCoronerKevinDusenbury.
He completed the Mediocolegal Death Investigation Seminar required for coroners at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, attends yearly continuing education programs, and has numerous education hours concerning all areas of forensic death investigation. He is a member of the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association.
“It is my greatest honor to serve the people of Potter County during one of the most, if not the most, difficult times of their lives. Throughout the years of serving as Coroner, I have always tried to comfort and care for families while diligently performing my duties," Dusenbury said.
A graduate of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY, Dusenbury holds an associate in applied science degree in mortuary science. A licensed funeral director in Pennsylvania and New York, he owns and operates the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse. He is a member of several volunteer, civic, fraternal and professional organizations. He and his wife, Patty, have two children, Kevin (Nicole) Dusenbury Jr. and Kathryn (Robert) Barger; and two grandchildren, Brody Barger and Gwynne Barger.
Dusenbury thanks everyone in advance for their friendship and support.
“Since first being elected Coroner, I have run the office in a highly efficient manner, using my office, my professional vehicles, and equipment at no cost to taxpayers,” he said.
Dusenbury can be reached at 697-6570 or on the Facebook page, Kevin Dusenbury Potter County Coroner, should anyone have any questions.