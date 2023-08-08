Eva West, a rising junior at Owayo Valley High School, was crowned Potter County Fair Queen on Thursday, Aug. 3. She reflected on the journey to the crown, which showcases her background in agriculture and hometown values.
The Potter County Fair requires queen candidates to work at the fair during the four days before they are crowned while being evaluated by the queen coordinator and fair officials. Candidates are required to help wherever needed: they distribute ribbons, greet visitors and children and step up when a fair organizer needs help.
“Standing out during fair week was much more than showing up in a sundress and a sash,” said West. “I tried my best to interact with the community and and to provide an opportunity for every young exhibitor to tell me about their animals and accomplishments.
“When I heard my name at the coronation, I felt so honored that the Potter County Fair chose me to represent their agricultural program and what the fair offers as a whole.”
West is an authentic farm girl, having grown up with cows, llamas, rabbits, swine, turkeys and chickens.
“I showed my rabbits and swine at the fair after I joined the Eleven Mile Livestock Club,” West said. “I also spent summers haying at my grandmother’s farm since ninth grade.”
Many locals and visitors love the food, the rides and the fireworks featured at the fair, and rightfully so. West, however, values the agricultural roots of the fair.
“My favorite part about the fair is seeing the animals and and learning from their owners about their projects and the time and effort dedicated to them.”
West, along with a parent and Potter County Fair queen coordinator Judy Turton, will travel to Hershey in January to compete in the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition. It is a three-day event consisting of interviews, workshops and networking with other Pennsylvania fair queens. The PA Fair Queen is crowned in front of 1,000 people at the end of the weekend.
“I’m beyond excited to go to Hershey,” said West. “I hope to grow my agricultural knowledge and continue to improve my public speaking, and I look forward to bonding and creating memories with the other fair queens from across Pennsylvania.”
Every queen has a secret weapon.
“My unique laugh often makes others laugh more at me than at any joke,” said West.