COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Farmers Market will kick off its season this Friday, May 7, next to the courthouse square on 2nd Street, Coudersport.
The farmers market is held 12:30-4:30 p.m. every Friday until October. When there is inclement weather, the farmers market will move into the Riley Gallery, the store front next to the Crittenden Hotel. Fall hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through November in the Riley Gallery.
All COVID-19 regulations will be followed at the farmers market, so people can feel safe while shopping, said Netra Baker. Baker is a vendor and organizer at the farmers market.
Running for more than a decade, the Potter County Farmers Market offers produce, fruits, crafts, alpaca products, breads and baked goods, wine, honey and maple products, fresh flowers and plants, herbs, jams and jellies, and eggs for sale, all locally sourced and produced. That’s the beauty of it, Baker said, who sells her baked goods at the farmers market.
“People will know where the products came from, it’s all produced locally and the quality of the products will be of high quality,” Baker said.
Some items, such as fresh flowers or produce and fruit, are seasonal and might not be available in the early days of the farmers market, but will be later in the season. Each week, a list of vendors and what they plan to bring to the farmers market will be posted to the farmers market Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PotterCountyFarmersMarket, as well as Solomon’s Words and Black Forest radio.
Being able to set up shop in the Riley Gallery during days of less-than-ideal weather is a perk for both the vendors and the shoppers. If a vendor sells fresh produce and has already cut and prepared their products, a cancellation of the market due to bad weather could result in a loss of not only income, but also products for that vendor. Plus, those planning on stopping by after work or during a break won’t have to worry about cancellations.
There’s been a lot of community support over the years, Baker said, which is one of her favorite things about the farmers market. Meeting and connecting with people who stop by and building relationships with customers and those in the community brings her a lot of satisfaction, she said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PotterCountyFarmersMarket.