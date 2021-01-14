Potter County Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for a three-bedroom house that will be available in Roulette.
The building process will begin as soon as weather permits this spring. If you are interested in applying, call the store in Sweden Valley for an information/application packet. Leave your name and address on the answering machine as well as phone number and we will make arrangements to get you a packet and application.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a community information meeting as there has been in the past. Instead, you will get an information packet informing you of the process and all pertinent information regarding the responsibilities of the chosen family such as the number of sweat equity hours that you are required to put in and the mortgage payback stipulations that apply.
If you think that you can meet the criteria and are interested, please fill out the application and return it to the store. A member of the Family Selection Committee will be in contact with you. This process usually takes several months.