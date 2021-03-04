For the first time in many years, the conditions for snowmobiling were just about perfect in Potter County, between snow and temperatures, allowing more riders to be out and about, and bringing a nice boost to the county’s economy and tourism.
“It’s a pretty big deal when we have conditions. We haven’t had good conditions for quite a few years,” Chris Nicholas, forest district manager of the Susquehannock State Forest, said, noting the last 15 years have been up and down.
“(This year) the weather has stayed cold. We haven’t had a huge amount of snow, but the snow that we got, stayed, and then we’ve been getting little bits, which has helped,” he said.
The Bureau of Forestry maintains and grooms 250 miles of snowmobiling trails in Potter County, Nicholas said. Those trails connect to trails in Tioga, Lycoming, Clinton, Elk and Cameron counties, bringing it to 600-800 miles of snowmobile trails in the area, when the conditions are right. The trails also have major connections to other areas in the county by working with the four different snowmobile clubs in the county. This helps out local businesses, too.
“It’s slow typically if there isn’t snow, so the snowmobiling is a big boost to those businesses,” Nicholas said.
John Greeley, vice president of the Southern Potter Snowmobile Club, said this year has been phenomenal for snowmobiling. He hasn’t seen a winter this good for snowmobiling since 1994.
“When you have good snow, which we have had, it rejuvenates the club. We have had a lot of people out riding,” Greeley said. “In years past, we have not had good, hard winters.”
The club’s membership is down a bit this year, at about 126 members, but Greeley expects they’ll see an increase after this year. A lot of people from out of the area are members in addition to some locals.
Events help the club’s membership, too, but this hasn’t been a good year to hold events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the plus side, snowmobiling is, for the most part, a socially distanced activity, Greeley said.
The part that isn’t socially distanced is, well, the social aspect. Riders will often start the day by getting breakfast, ride for a little, stop for lunch and fuel up, and continue on. It can be an all-day activity; this winter, Greeley said he’s had multiple days with 170 miles of riding.
Being a member of a snowmobile club is more than just riding. The clubs maintain their own trails and for the most part, they’re doing it voluntarily, Greeley said.
“If you’re going to snowmobile in our area, join a club,” he said. “It helps.”
The state has done an excellent job at maintaining and grooming snowmobile trails this year, multiple people said. Nicholas said they’ve been busy with it. There are four groomers — a track machine that pulls a sled, which cuts off bumps, repacks the snow and smooths it down — that have been out in full force.
“Since the snow hit in January, we’ve been working seven days a week, eight to 10 hours a day, to keep the trails up,” Nicholas said in February. But it can be hard to keep up when there are a couple thousand snowmobiles on a trail on a Friday and Saturday.
The key to a good trail is to get a nice base established, Greeley said. Typically, there are little snow events and the snow gets packed down, and a bigger snow event will fall on top. Initially, wet snow is better than dry snow.
When the first big snow storm hit this year, that snow covered bare ground.
“Even though we had 18 inches of snow, the snowmobiles, after a couple of passes, were down to the gravel or dirt,” Nicholas said. They had to pull some snow in, but with a couple of warmer days and rain, followed by a little bit of lake effect, the snow was able to be packed in and made a nice trail.
The past few years, they would get those small snow events, but then it would warm up or it would rain.
A lot of people come into the area for recreational activities because they already own camps here. Brian Kimball, of York, frequently comes to Northern Pennsylvania to go snowmobiling, ATV riding, hunting and fishing. He has a camp in Ansonia.
“It was great having snow this year. One of the things I noticed more than anything was that the trails were groomed to perfection. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Kimball said. He plans to join a snowmobile club and was very impressed with the races held by the Potter County Snowmobile Club.
Others, like Chris Patterson, of Ridgway, are considering buying property in the area specifically for the opportunity to ride. He visited Potter County four times this winter to ride.
“First time I rode in Potter County, I absolutely loved it. The area is beautiful, people are extremely friendly, the trail system is awesome. I love the fact you can get two different towns in different areas,” Patterson said.
A lot of people typically go to Canada to go snowmobiling when the conditions aren’t right here. Initially, Potter County had many visitors from New York, as there wasn’t enough snow to open those trails.
Visit Potter-Tioga, the visitor’s bureau, changed how it does advertising this year, which may have also been a contribution to the county’s increase in tourism this winter.
“We don’t normally invest a lot of money into winter advertising. Historically, the visitors bureau has done a lot of advertising to draw people here for spring kayaking, summer camping, fall foliage, those types of things,” Hanson said.
But she changed that this year and has done a lot of winter advertising for snowmobiling, as well as cross country skiing, ice fishing and cozy winter getaways.
“Despite COVID-19, we’re showing very good numbers for travelers this winter,” she said.
Then, as Greeley said, all of those people will likely eat and shop locally, giving businesses a boost.
“When they’re done snowmobiling or skiing, they want a hot shower and a good meal, and a nice place to sleep. So it really helps everybody,” Hanson said.
Paul Herzig, owner of Laurelwood Inn and Steakhouse in Coudersport, said the motel has been fairly full and the restaurant has been doing well this winter.
“This winter has been probably 80% better than any of the previous winters we’ve had since 1982,” Herzig said. That is the last time he remembers having a weather pattern like this year, where the snow began in December and lasted until February.
“The Potter County Snowmobile Club has done a wonderful job at last-minute work. The guys have been on the groomers and they’ve done a wonderful job,” Herzig said.
For more information on the Susquehannock State Forest, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov. For more information on Visit Potter-Tioga, visit www.visitpottertioga.com. For more information on the Laurelwood Inn and Steakhouse, visit www.laurelwoodinnandsteakhouse.com. The Southern Potter County and Potter County Snowmobile Clubs, as well as others in the area, can be found on Facebook.