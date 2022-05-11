The main topic of discussion at the May 10 Potter County Planning Commission meeting was the increase in short-term vacation rentals in Potter County and ensuring they are following regulations and safe for visitors and the community.
In April, there were 114 listings for the county averaging $148 per night; 93% of these spaces were within single family homes and 78% of the listings were entire homes.
It is assumed that investment companies are building these single residences for the express purpose of renting them. These owners employ local cleaning companies and handymen to maintain the properties. Less than half of rentals are complying with local hotel tax law.
The commission has been advised that numbers could double during the upcoming summer months.
There has already been a 20% increase since last year.
The Center for Disease Control has recommended short-term rentals since the beginning of the pandemic, considering them safer than hotels or traditional lodgings.
The Planning Commission recently had the opportunity to attend a webinar about short-term rentals and also viewed a Potter County-specific webinar.
There are five different short-term rental platforms, including Airbnb and Vrbo, operating in Potter County.
“People are converting basements, putting in bunkbeds,” said a meeting attendee. “The more heads you have, the more money you make.”
“One host has 10 listings on his one property,” said Planning Commission Director Will Hunt. “He has sheds, rooms in his house, tents all listed as rentals.”
Health and safety issues are a concern.
“(Visitors) are in vacation mode,” said a meeting attendee. “They don’t notice if a grill is on a covered deck, or if they’ve never operated a wood stove before.”
Also at issue is adequate sewer and water supplies for visitors. Watrous is a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, which has the Commission concerned.
“That water’s always been affected,” said Hunt. “The ground samples are contaminated; the historic oil and gas drilling has always affected the water quality there.”
People are buying Amish sheds, getting them legally classified as cabins through a “cabin affidavit” and turning them into vacation rentals.
“We get phoned monthly,” said Hunt. “People tell us about glamping tents, yurts that are being put up.”
Although multiple units on the same piece of land could be regulated, there are few to no instances of this happening in Potter County.
“Without zoning, we can’t regulate,” said Hunt.
Also discussed was enforcing the terms allowed when an owner obtains a cabin affidavit; if the owner used the cabin as a short-term rental they would have to fulfill commercial requirements.
The Planning Commission is considering partnering with a private company that tracks short-term rental trends and advises communities on best courses of action.