The Potter County commissioners announced at the March 24 meeting that Potter County is the recipient of a competitive grant that will allow public officials and the county criminal justice system to establish more effective methods of dealing with crime in Potter County.
The grant is titled Convening County, Court & Justice Leaders: A Framework for Cross-System Collaboration Initiative.
“Potter County sought to to land one of the ten national grants for criminal justice reform and diversion programs,” said Commissioner Paul Heimel. “This will reduce crime and the number of inmates; crime is our biggest line item.”
Heimel noted that the Convening County, Court & Justice Leaders grant will allow for a broad coalition of court and county leaders to partner to establish priorities and strategies regarding law enforcement issues.
“We’re going to pull in Judge Minor, (PCHS Director) Jim Kockler, the commissioners, treatment providers, the DA, the public defender, jail management and law enforcement,” said Heimel. “This will allow us to bring everyone together to understand and implement best practices in Potter County.”
Only ten grants were awarded nationally. The grants are funded by the State Justice Institute, The National Association of Counties and its partners at Rulo Strategies and Praxis Consulting.
In other business, Commissioner Barry Hayman reported the the newly-created veterans transport service recently transported the first veteran and his wife to a medical appointment.
Transportation issues can sometimes make it difficult for veterans to access needed care. This service provides transportation to medical facilities outside the area as needed.
The commissioners also approved the Potter County Human Services contract with the Northern Tier Children’s Home to provide housing assistance for homeless assistance and transitional living. There will be no increase in the daily cost from last year.
“We’ve used this this year especially,” said Commissioner Nancy Group. “It’s much needed.”
Grupp remarked that recently it is young people and women who seem to be mostly in need of these services in Potter County.