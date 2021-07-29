Potter County’s Drug and Alcohol Administrator Colleen Wilber has been recognized for her contributions to the county with a $11,000 salary increase.
The proposed raise was discussed at the county salary board meeting Thursday, July 15, just before the county commissioners’ meeting.
“If there’s going to be any additional compensation, it would be in recognition of services provided to the county that are not part of the individual’s job description and job expectations,” said Commissioner Paul Heimel.
Director of Human Services Jim Kockler said such additional services include Wilber overseeing the CGI board, the DUI and drug courts and the drug and alcohol SAP program at local schools.
“The biggest component though is the grant writing she has done. In the 18 years she’s been here, she has written 33 grants and brought in a total of approximately $1.19 million,” said Kockler.
He noted that hiring a grant writer to get these kinds of results would cost much more then $11,000. One recent grant Wilbur successfully secured paid for the salary of a probation officer, saving the county about $38,000. Another recent grant she wrote will help offset about $60,000 of the county’s cost in an upcoming murder trial.
The salary board approved the increase unanimously.