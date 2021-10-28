At their meeting Thursday, Oct. 21, Potter County Commissioners recognized local veterans and services provided to them by the Potter County Veterans Services Committee.
“Potter County has one of the highest proportions of veterans in the state per capita,” said Commissioner Paul Heimel, who serves on the Veterans and Military Services Committee in the National Association of County Commissioners.
Heimel said in anticipation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, he commends those who sit on the local committee.
“Probably this is the first and only of its kind in the state,” said Heimel. “It was developed several years ago to coordinate services in Potter County to help our veterans, determine their needs and create strategies to address those needs.”
Sitting on the committee are representatives from each American Legion and VFW Post in the county, LEEK Preserve, Trout Unlimited, Potter County Veterans Affairs Director Mike Pepper and County Executive Secretary Danielle Gietler.
Heimel said the committee has accomplished a lot, such as coordinating a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall for local vets, operating a veteran’s discount program with local businesses and pursuing a veterans gravestone restoration project.
“It also helps educate the public on the plight of our veterans and more importantly, honors those who have served and shows them the respect that they deserve,” he said.
Geitler said they’ve also been getting youth involved and on Memorial Day, replaced flags at veteran’s graves.
Also at the meeting, commissioners:
- Acknowledged the hiring of Edward Reeves as part-time assistant district attorney.
- Approved an application from Sweden Township for $2,205.71 in liquid fuel tax funds.
- Approved a resolution for the county’s Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note.
- Announced the next commissioners’ meeting is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Gunzburger Building auditorium.