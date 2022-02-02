Heather Morey of the Potter County Office of the Aging says that by this coming Monday, Feb. 7, the Coudersport, Shinglehouse, Ulysses and Galeton Senior Centers will reopen after having been closed for several months.
The Shinglehouse and Ulysses Centers will be open Monday through Wednesday, and the Coudersport and Galeton Centers will be open Wednesday through Friday. They’re hoping to hit the ground running with activities like parties, bingo, fundraising and card games. This is a great way for senior citizens to get out and stay active, she said.
“We’re also starting up our Seniors 2 Seniors Program soon, where high school seniors come and help our seniors learn about computers,” said Morey.
Seniors 2 Seniors is the result of a public private partnership established by the Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, Potter County commissioners, Potter County Human Services, Potter County Area Agency on Aging, JVB Bank, C&N Bank, Northwest Bank, Blue Ridge Communications and Zito Media.
The program is designed to utilize senior high school students from the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center and the local school districts of Oswayo Valley, Northern Potter, Galeton, and Coudersport, to teach senior citizens in Potter County the basics of using computers and the internet for things like online shopping, social media, email and Skype.
With this program, they hope to provide more socialization for seniors in the community, reduce social isolation and to connect older adults with family, friends and the community at large.
The Senior Centers also provide meals to local seniors in need, and they have a Facebook page available as well.