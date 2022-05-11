The Potter County commissioners are working to reform the coalition that resulted in the state’s increased payments for state forests, game lands and parks.
Commissioner Paul Heimel reported on the initiative at the May 5 meeting. With 84% of the county’s land either state-owned, tax exempt or taxed at a lower assessment for Clean and Green, the remaining 16% of the property must generate the tax revenue needed for school districts and governments to operate.
In 2014, Potter County and other rural counties formed a coalition that successfully lobbied to correct that inequity and increase the payment in lieu of taxes. Through their efforts, the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources increased its payment in lieu of taxes from $3.60 to $6 per acre in 2016.
That payment is evenly divided between the county, municipality (borough or township) and school district where the state land is located.
Potter County, with 291,127 acres of state land, received an additional $216,420 in 2016 and subsequent years.
Compounding the issue is the large number of acres in the Clean & Green program, 287,079 in Potter County. Of the county’s 691,985 acres, 578,206 are either tax exempt or taxed at a lower rate.
It may be time to revisit the issue, said Heimel, given current economic conditions.
This time, the goal would be to increase the payment in lieu of taxes to receive an additional $700,000 for the county, townships, boroughs and school districts of Potter County.
“It would be a nice influx of revenue and theoretically allow us to control taxes,” Heimel said. “It touches a lot of lives.“
A new source that the coalition may seek is the income the state receives from timber sales and oil gas and mineral leases.
Currently, county, municipal and school districts receive none of those revenues, said Heimel.
“Unlike national forest land, there is no provision for any of that revenue to be shared with schools, municipal governments and counties on state forest lands,” Heimel said.
The coalition will look for members among the top 15 counties with tax-exempt state-owned land, including Clinton, Lycoming, Tioga, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Sullivan, Bradford and other counties.
The issue is complicated and nuanced, Heimel said.
Although the green space enhances the quality of life and recreational pursuits of residents and visitors, it also places a tremendous tax burden on the small number of property owners.
In other business, commissioners:
- Proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.
- Agreed to hire Tyler Glover as a summer intern in the administration and fiscal office at $12/hour.
- Accepted resignations from David Apple, part-time seasonal maintenance employee; Susan Widnikiewicz, Galeton Senior Center operator; and Robert and Monica Bowman, van drivers with Potter County Human Services.
- Heard from Commissioner Nancy Grupp of an effort to secure funding for to receive smoke detectors in every county household following the fire that claimed the life of five children.
- Heard a report from Commissioner Barry Hayman on the Community Garden being developed in Coudersport.