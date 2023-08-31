COUDERSPORT — The Potter County commissioners are taking the first steps to sell three parcels formerly used by the Oswayo Valley Senior Center.
At the Aug. 24 meeting, the board voted unanimously to begin the process to return the three non-contiguous parcels to the tax rolls. The parcels, 240-005-012, 240-005-013 and 240-005-015, have been vacant for seven years since the senior center moved to a new facility, said Commissioner Barry Hayman. The lots include the senior center building, which was a former church, and two areas used as parking lots.
The three parcels were appraised by Dean Appraisals of Wellsboro at $47,000. The board voted to sell the parcels for at least that amount.
The board has tried for years to give the parcels to another organization to have it used. The Oswayo Valley Historical Society considered acquiring the properties, but declined, said Commissioner Paul Heimel.
A second group hoping to construct a museum around the theme of the first Miss America coming from Shinglehouse was also unable to bring the idea to fruition.
In other business, the board hired Shayleen Tucker as a full-time drug and alcohol case management specialist trainee for the Human Services department, effective Sept. 5.
Tucker joins Crystal Thomas, whom the board said has “gone above and beyond” for several months while the second position was being filled.
The commissioners also approved the resignation of Bryonna Mann, a mental health specialist, for 11 years of service.
In the section for commissioner reports, Heimel said that although the 2023-24 state budget is signed, there are still negotiations over the final numbers and the Codes Bill, which determines whether funds will or will not be allocated.
There are two significant areas of concern to counties, he continued. The first is the lack of increase of funds to address mental health issues. If not addressed, it will lead to more costly measures for society, Heimel said.
The second is the state failed to increase funding for 911 through the surcharge on telephone and cell phone bills.
Without that increased funding for emergency calls, it “means one of two things: either county tax payers will have to kick in more money or calls will literally go unanswered when people call in,” he said.
“Those are two huge items, in my opinion and the (County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania’s) opinion where our legislature let us down,” Heimel said.
There is still time in the legislative session to address both issues, but time is running short, Heimel added.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp reported that the third party assessment of the 911 system, from the equipment used by the volunteer departments up to the infrastructure, is underway. The company is reaching out to schedule face-to-face interviews with each department.
Grupp also said the Penn State Cooperative Extension is moving its office into the former IU9 wing and out of the modular buildings.
The Potter County Education Council will use the former Extension space for more classroom area.
The county is mandated to support extension, and so provides the space rent free.
The council’s rent will increase due to the added space. An open house will be held in the future.
The next commissioner’s meeting is 11 a.m. Sept. 7.