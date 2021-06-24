Potter County’s jail will run a bit differently after county commissioners approved the formation of a board of inspectors to oversee the facility.
“I think this is a very historic day for Potter County,” said Commissioner Paul Heimel at commissioners’ meeting Thursday, June 17. “For decades, the management of our jail had been vested in the hands of the individual elected Potter County Sheriff, more or less by default.”
The board will be made up of the President Judge, Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, the district attorney, county treasurer, sheriff and the three county commissioners. The board will take effect Aug. 1 and will meet sometime soon after, with all meetings open to the public.
“The result of this [jail board] will be the management of the jail will be done by a cross section of all elected officials, each having equal authority, and a warden will be hired by this board for the first time in the history of Potter County,” said Heimel.
Commissioner Barry Hayman stressed that the formation of the board is in no way a reflection on the performance of the current sheriff. He and Heimel said both the position of sheriff and warden are full-time jobs with different responsibilities and required skill sets, so it’s difficult for the same person to serve effectively in both capacities.
“And, the trend is also leaning in our favor because now we are no longer one of two counties [in Pennsylvania] without a prison board,” said Hayman. “History is leaning toward having more accountability and more eyes on the conduct of the jail.”
Hayman added that since the jail is the county’s top expense, taxpayer input will be essential and encouraged.
Also at their meeting, commissioners:
- Announced that Potter County will receive $207,015 in Act 13 shale gas impact fees, down from $317,600 received in 2020 due to scaled back drilling and production. The following municipalities are also receiving funds from the impact fee: Sweden Township, $46,613; Ulysses Township, $43,873; West Branch Township, $32,609; Summit Township, $25,079; Eulalia Township, $21,891; Clara Township, $17,446; Pleasant Valley Township, $16,967; Coudersport, $13,517; Pike Township, $13,107; Keating Township, $12,197; Harrison Township, $12,029; Wharton Township, $11,902; Allegany Township, $11,149; Sharon Township, $8,737; Sylvania Township, $8,554; Hector Township, $8,475; Hebron Township, $7,788; Roulette Township, $7,772; Bingham Township, $7,602; Genesee Township, $6,382; Galeton, $6,256; Abbott Township, $5,728; Oswayo Township, $4,752; Homer Township, $4,444; Ulysses Borough, $3,533; Austin, $3,381; Shinglehouse, $2,885; Stewardson Township, $1,555; Portage Township, $1,271; and Oswayo Borough, $529.
- Heard a request from Dan Cowburn, part of the Potter County chapter of Free PA, to change the times of commissioners’ meetings from 11 a.m. to evenings so those who work during the day can attend. Commissioner Nancy Grupp said they’re currently exploring holding one meeting every few months in the evening. Heimel added that this has been attempted several times in the past, but poor turnout was so poor that asking paid county staff to attend wasn’t worth it.
- Approved the hiring of Brenda Baker as full-time secretary/clerk at the Potter County Sherriff’s Department effective June 15.
- Approved the hiring of Hannah Taylor and Avery Taylor to process antlerless deer applications for the treasurer’s department effective June 30 as temporary positions.
- Received an application for liquid fuel tax funds from Allegany Township for $2,600.
Commissioners also approved the following contracts and agreements:
- A subrecipient agreement with Ulysses Municipal Authority for engineering for 2020.
- An annual maintenance agreement with Cleveland Brothers Equipment Company for service of generators at the Gunzburger Building for $1,082 and the Potter County Jail for $950.
- The purchase of a software program for the county for $39,761.50 and for Potter County Human Services for $38,993.50 from Harris Local Government/Computer Software Innovations.
- A new contract with Community Resources for Independence for personal care and home support through Potter County Human Services at a rate of $22.23.
- An increase from $700 quarterly to $750 quarterly for Susquehanna Software technical support/maintenance contract.
The Potter County Commissioners meet every first and third Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Gunzburger Building, One North Main St., Coudersport.