Governor Tom Wolf announced Dec. 30 an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities, and conserve natural spaces.
“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Gov. Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”
The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies.
“This important $70 million investment in outdoor recreation, infrastructure and conservation will leverage approximately $196 million in local, county and private investments, giving every state dollar more power for the public good,” Gov. Wolf said.
The grants will support a variety of proposals including: 152 projects to rehabilitate or develop recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities; protect approximately 4,400 acres of open space; 180 acres of streamside forest buffers; and 48 non-motorized and motorized trail projects.
Potter County was awarded two grants and McKean County one.
The first, for $41,400, will be used for the development of the Potter County Community Park in Coudersport Borough. The project include construction of a plaza, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of utilities and interpretive signage; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
The second grant of $98,000 will go to the Potter County ATV UTV Club to pPrepare a trail study for the development of an ATV trail system in Potter County.
In McKean County, Bradford City will receive $297,600 for the rehabilitation of Callahan Park. The project includes renovation of basketball and tennis/pickleball courts; construction of a pedestrian walkway; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, fencing and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Pennsylvania has more than 6,200 local parks and 121 state parks, more than 12,000 miles of trails, and more than 83,000 miles of waterways. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons.