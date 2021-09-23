Pennsylvania municipalities have received more than $489.7 million over the last 10 weeks through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), including more than $750,000 in Potter County.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis M. Davin announced this week that the final batch of payments under the ARPA’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program has been sent to qualifying municipalities.
“The effects of the pandemic have impacted municipalities across the commonwealth. The nearly $500 million that has been distributed over the past 10 weeks will help communities respond to the challenges they’re facing,” Garrity said. “Municipalities have a great deal of flexibility in how to use these funds, and Treasury’s goal was to issue payments promptly so that municipalities can decide how to best meet their local needs. It has been a pleasure to work with Secretary Dennis Davin and his team at DCED.”
“I am proud of my agency’s role in getting this critical funding to communities across the commonwealth and grateful for the Treasury’s commitment to a responsive distribution of the payments,” said DCED Sec. Davin. “While this pandemic impacted everyone, each municipality is facing its own unique resulting challenges, and this funding can serve as a valuable tool in addressing those issues and helping communities throughout Pennsylvania continue moving forward in recovery.”
DCED established the application process for smaller municipalities and reviewed the submitted applications. On a weekly basis, DCED provided the list of approved municipalities to Treasury, which distributed the payments.
Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
The final disbursements were sent to 72 municipalities and totaled nearly $5 million. Combined with previous payments, that means 2,445 Pennsylvania municipalities have received more than $489.7 million distributed by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.
Current payment information can be found on an interactive map on the Treasury’s website at www.patreasury.gov/chart/arpa.html. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, a second round of payments is scheduled to begin in May 2022.
ARPA gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. Larger municipalities were required to apply to the U.S. Treasury in order to receive payments directly from the federal government. Information about payments to larger municipalities – and Pennsylvania’s 67 counties – can be found via links available on the Pennsylvania Treasury Department’s website.
Potter County payments
Abbott Township – $11,932.29
Allegany Township – $20,881.51
Austin Borough – $27,789.68
Coudersport Borough – $125,812.39
Eulalia Township – $44,746.09
Galeton Borough – $56,364.37
Genesee Township – $39,983.64
Harrison Township – $51,026.24
Hebron Township – $29,412.05
Hector Township – $19,259.13
Homer Township – $21,404.85
Keating Township – $15,334.04
Oswayo Borough – $6,855.83
Pike Township – $16,380.73
Pleasant Valley Township – $4,186.77
Portage Township – $11,513.61
Roulette Township – $59,085.77
Shinglehouse Borough – $55,160.67
Stewardson Township – $3,5585
Summit Township – $9,367.89
Sweden Township – $42,809.71
Sylvania Township – $3,768.09
Ulysses Borough – $30,301.74
Ulysses Township – $31,557.77
West Branch Township – $19,887.15