UPDATE: Fulton County responded to an email with a link to unofficial election results after press time this week. That means Potter County is the only county in the state without unofficial municipal election results available online until they're certified.
-------------
Municipal election results from Potter County won’t be available until after Friday, Nov. 5, when the county Canvassing and Computing Board meets.
However, nearly every other county in the state releases unofficial results on election night. Some are automatically updated as the votes roll in and some are released soon after every precinct reports. All these results are unofficial until certified by each county’s elections board.
Only Potter and Fulton counties’ unofficial municipal results aren’t available online as of Wednesday morning.
“We’ve just never done them in the past,” said Sandy Lewis, Potter County director of elections, when asked why Potter doesn’t post unofficial municipal results.
She added that the unofficial results from the state and county races were released on Potter County Today, the county’s news website, at http://today.pottercountypa.net.
Counties use web, software for results
The Potter Leader-Enterprise researched all 67 counties’ methods for releasing unofficial results from the Nov. 2 municipal election. As of Wednesday morning, 65 of 67 counties had released such results.
Twenty-six counties use Electionware software to manage and release election results. This includes Potter’s neighbors Tioga, McKean, Clinton and Cameron. Lycoming County uses a different PDF-based system.
Electionware is offered through Election Systems & Software (ES&S), the same company that makes the ES&S ExpressVote 2.1 ballot marking device and tabulator used in Potter County. It’s not clear if Potter already uses Electionware or other software internally. The cost of Electionware to counties was not immediately available.
Thirteen counties use other web-based systems and 16 post unofficial results online as PDFs. Another eight counties use other websites to release results: five use www.clarityelections.com, two use www.livevoterturnout.com and one uses www.totalvotes.com.
The remaining two counties’ unofficial results were only found on local newspaper websites. All other counties releasing results posted links directly on the county’s website.
County population seems to have little to do with methods of releasing results. Potter and Fulton are both eighth-class county, meaning they have a population of less than 20,000 people. Fellow eight-class counties Cameron, Forest and Montour use Electionware, while Sullivan uses a different web-based system.