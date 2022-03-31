COUDERSPORT — The American Legion Potter Post 192 in Coudersport celebrated the 103rd birthday of the American Legion on March 19.
The American Legion was founded in France on March 15, 1919, and the Potter Post 192 will soon celebrate that milestone as well.
“This post will actually celebrate its own 103rd birthday on Aug. 10,” said Ted Parsell, adjutant of Post 192.
Parsell is also post 192’s finance officer and the membership chairperson and serves in other capacities as well. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer and served all over the world from Morocco to Bermuda to California. His service also led him to meet his wife of 50-plus years.
Maddison Gietler, a sophomore from Oswayo Valley High School, presented the American Legion birthday speech.
“Maddison is an active participant with the Black Falcons trap team, who are well represented here tonight,” said Parsell in his introduction of Gietler.
The Legionnaire of the Year award was bestowed upon Kellen Gerhart at the March 19 event.
“It was not difficult to make this selection,” said Parsell.
“This young man started to show a real interest and enthusiasm for what the American Legion is all about. He was involved in several special events, attended meetings with some really good ideas and showed what it takes to be a leader in this organization.
“He was elected to vice commander of the post; when a vacancy occurred on the board of directors he was appointed. Based on his performance, his fresh new ideas and a willingness to step up he was elected as president of the board.”
The 50-year award was given to Dick Chapel and the Bud Toombs received the 70-year award.
The unanimous selection for Citizen of the Year was Mike Pepper, Potter County director of Veterans Affairs.
“The Citizen of the Year award is presented to an individual that has gone above and beyond to support our veterans, or country and our community,” Parsell said.
“Tonight we would like to recognize this person for not only this past year’s work assisting veterans and their families but for the continuous efforts to support the ideals of the American Legion. Without this dedication we would be missing a valuable resource not only in Coudersport but in the county as well.”
Potter Post 192 sponsors many youth sports and community groups. They work with virtually every local and regional group that provides service to veterans.
Post 192 honored the Black Forest Shooter’s trap team and the 4-H Bullseye Blaster Air Rifle team at the recent celebration.
“Pennsylvania has the biggest veteran population in the US in PA,” said Parsell. This is well represented in the 278 Legionnaires, 230 Sons of the American Legion and 200 Auxiliary members in Potter Post 192 alone. The mission of the American Legion is “We served our country and now we serve our community.”
“Show me that you’re a veteran and we’ll help you,” said Parsell.
The next event on the Legion’s schedule is the Memorial Day parade in downtown Coudersport, which resumes after COVID-19 restrictions. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on May 30.