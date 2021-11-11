Some official municipal results from the Nov. 2 election are now available on Potter County Today, the county’s news website.
Director of Elections Sandy Lewis said the full official election results are available at her office. Anyone looking for results from a specific race or precinct can contact her at 814-274-8467. She said she’s currently looking into how to release the full official results and will be contacting surrounding counties to find out their methods.
Partial results released at http://today.pottercountypa.net are as follows (winners in bold):
Coudersport Area School Board
- Region 1, two seats: Kevin Gledhill (325 votes), Carol Carts (247 votes), Heidi Fink (227 write-in votes)
- Region 2, one seat: Carol Empson (211 votes), Kenneth Johnston (90 write-in votes)
- Region 2, one seat: Jenna Gurney (222 votes), Kenneth Johnston (59 write-in votes)
- Region 3, one seat: Russell Streich (408 votes), Lillian Cowburn (227 write-in votes)
Austin Area School Board
- Region 1, two seats: Chelsey Dynda, Michelle Valenti
- Region 2, four-year term, two seats: Jerome Sasala, Julie Jeffers
- Region 2, two-year term, one seat: Vincent Earle
- Region 3, four-year term, one seat: Josh Roeske*
- Region 2, two-year term, one seat: Josh Roeske*
*According to Potter County Today, Roeske will decide which seat he will accept. The other seat will be filled by majority vote of the Austin Area School Board.
Galeton Area School Board
- Region 1, two seats: Douglas Parsell, Bethany Fuller
Austin Borough
- Mayor: Kate Crosby (38 votes), Jim Setzer (30 votes)
- Borough council, three seats: Bill Solomon (73 votes), Andy Dynda (57 votes), Jesse Valenti (22 write-in votes)
Hebron Township
- Board of Supervisors, one seat: Bradley Karr (162 votes), Steve Sturdevant (52 votes)