About 39% of registered Potter County voters turned out for general election Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“As far as voter turnout, we had 4,333 people,” said Sandy Lewis, Potter County director of elections. “That’s about average for local elections, but I would have liked for it to be higher.”
Only unofficial results from state and county races were available as of Wednesday morning. Lewis said municipal results, such as borough mayors, township supervisors and school board directors, won’t be available until after Friday, Nov. 5, when the Canvassing and Computing Board meets.
According to unofficial results for county races released on http://today.pottercountypa.net, Andy Watson will retain his position as district attorney and Kevin Dusenbury will serve another term as county coroner. Both ran unopposed.
Other unofficial results with all 32 precincts in the county reporting are as follows:
State races
Justice of the Pa. Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin (D) 908; Kevin Brobson (R) 3,262
Justice of Pa. Superior Court: Timika Lane (D) 836; Megan Sullivan (R) 3,314
Justice of Pa. Commonwealth Court (2 seats): Lori A. Dumas (D) 841, David Lee Spurgeon (D) 772, Stacy Marie Wallace (R) 3,020, Drew Crompton (R) 2,838
Ballot questions
Retention of Pa. Superior Court Judge John T. Bender: yes 2,288, no 1,434
Retention of Pa. Superior Court Judge Mary Jane Bowes: yes 2,308, no 1,365
Retention of Commonwealth Court Judge Anne Covey: yes 2,262, no 1,417
Retention of Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Juberlirer: yes 2,233, no 1,399