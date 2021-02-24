The 2021 Potter/Tioga Maple Fest is canceled, the Coudersport and Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.
"The Maple Festival Committee is looking forward to making plans for an even better Festival in 2022," a press release from the chamber stated.
The annual Potter/Tioga Maple Festival event features maple products, but typically has music, a pet parade, Kiddie’s Carnival, pancake breakfast, maple product demonstrations, as well as vendors, arts and crafts, art show, quilt display and sale, flea market and town wide yard sales, antique car show, and more.
The crowning of the Potter-Tioga Maple Sweetheart is typically the highlight of the weekend, followed by the parade on Main Street.
The festival was also canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Skylar King, of Northern Potter, was crowned the Potter County Maple Sweetheart and Patelin Nowak, of North Penn-Mansfield, was crowned the Tioga County Maple Sweetheart.