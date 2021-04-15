Commissioner Paul Heimel, during the commissioners meeting on Thursday, reported the county has conducted “exhaustive research” during the past six months in the proposal to establish a prison board in Potter County. He said they’ve talked with about 24 counties and plan to visit Clinton and Tioga counties to attend a prison board meeting and potentially tour the jails and talk with the wardens.
“None of this is to suggest that our jail isn’t being well managed under the circumstances of an elected sheriff also by default being a jail warden,” Heimel said. “The field of corrections has changed … and my conclusion after reading a lot of background material and having countless conversations with those who have prison boards in other counties ... I feel it’s a better way to manage a corrections facility.”
No decision has been reached, but research is winding down, Heimel said.