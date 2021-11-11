Over the past year, the Potter County jail has saved more than $131,651 by working with the Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment through Cost Management Plus.
“Over the past several years, that’s the most you’ve saved,” reported Julia Alday of Cost Management Plus at the jail board’s meeting Friday, Nov 5, adding that the last quarter alone saved the county more than $27,000.
Cost Management Plus is contracted by the county to help save money in various areas. At the jail, this includes negotiating contracts and insurance costs and procuring medical supplies and care at reduced costs.
Alday said one area this has helped immensely is purchasing psychotropic drugs such as anti-depressants for inmates, which are getting more expensive.
Also at the meeting, the board heard from former county commissioner Susan Kefover, who through the Joint Workforce Development Initiative, wants to bring career training to inmates.
“This would be a pathway for people to step out of jail into a job,” said Kefover. “They have fines to pay and lives to start over. The goal is to get them ready for employment.”
Kefover said the initiative, which is working with CareerLink and Workforce Solutions, applied for a grant to bring the program to local inmates.
The jail board tabled a vote on bringing tele-mental health services to the jail, which former Warden Glenn Drake said at previous meetings he started working on before being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most of the details have been ironed out, the board isn’t yet clear what startup costs it will incur. Alday said since the jail already has a working polycom system, startup should be around $250 and that no surrounding county using the system has paid more than $500 to start.
After that initial payment, the services are paid for by hours used, instead of a set annual contract. The vote will be put back on the agenda for the board’s December meeting.
County Commissioner and Jail Board Chairman Paul Heimel shared some best practices from the recent National Association of County’s Justice and Public Safety Committee meeting: 1) Having a “vibrant, info-filled” website particularly for inmates’ families; 2) Corrections officer recognitions; 3) Soliciting suggestions for improvements of operations from corrections officers, inmates, their families and the public.
Heimel said he would further summarize details and possible implementation steps before the board’s next meeting.
During her report, Warden Angela Milford said the jail currently has 41 male inmates, seven of who are on work release and four being housed from Cameron County. The county also has 10 female inmates housed in surrounding counties.
Milford said the jail’s first Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Oct. 23 went well. Board member Judge Stephen Minor added that such in-jail meetings count toward an inmate’s court-ordered meetings.
The next meeting of the Potter County jail board is noon on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Gunzburger Building. The public can also call in at 814-274-0844 using pin 114477#.