Trout Unlimited and Moore’s Run Fish and Game Preserve in Austin recently partnered with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing to host disabled veterans for the 13th annual event.
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. Veterans participate in fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings.
Project Healing Waters began in 2005 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
Tim McDonald and his wife Maureen own Big Moore’s Run Lodge. It was built by family members Tom and Cathy Magarigal 40 years ago and encompasses approximately 700 acres.
“We are privileged to be a small part of this,” said McDonald.
Veterans spend three days at the preserve enjoying the peace and quiet, tying flies and fishing. All expenses are paid. The property is lush and peaceful with two miles of streams and creeks, a large pond and wooded trails.
“It’s a very small thank you to extend to the vets who have done so much for our country,” said McDonald. “We don’t own it, God does.”
This year’s event kicked off on May 24 with a 45-mile motorcycle and car parade through Potter County. The American Eagle Motorcycle Club from Ulysses organized the parade.
Coordinator and Trout Unlimited President Dave Saulter served in Vietnam from 1971 to 1978.
“None of us got that recognition – this is the first that some of them have ever had,” Saulter said. “This has turned some lives around.”
The Coudersport community is very supportive.
“I have talked to everyone and there is no other community that does a parade,” said Saulter. “The schools line up, there are people on the lawns, the county employees are given free time to come outside,” said Saulter. “The day care, Sweden Valley Manor, the hospital and other places turn out. No one else does this.”
Pete Ryan is a Project Healing Waters coordinator.
“You can see how these guys open up,” he said. “It’s emotional and physical rehab.”
Each yearly event has a theme and organizers try to attract veterans who have a personal connection to it. Past events have honored veterans from World War II, conflicts and rescues, Vietnam, the Korean conflict and Heroes and First Responders.
The 10 visiting veterans this year all served after Sept. 11, 2001.
Sean Monahan is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2009-2015. He is from outside Pittsburgh and attended the Project Healing Waters event for the first time with his mother and caregiver, Holly Monahan.
“The scenery is beautiful, it’s off the grid. It’s really different,” he said. “I like meeting people.”
“Yesterday we fished all day. And I have a great guide,” Sean Monahan added.
His 34th birthday fell on May 24 when the parade went through Coudersport and the outlying areas.
“It was awesome,” said his mother.
“This is an amazing thing,” said Ryan. “I’ve had notes from husbands and wives who’ve said it changed their family.”
“This is the best thing I’ve ever been involved with,” said Saulter.