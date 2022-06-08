A resident questioned the Potter County board of commissioners on several issues during the June 2 meeting.
The man first asking whether employees who attend training can provide a report of why they went and the benefit of the training at a public meeting.
Commissioners said requiring that would be challenging to schedule for some employees who travel as part of their job. That information is included in the initial request and several county departments have a formal or informal process to gather that information.
The board did said they could ask for copies of those reports.
The resident then asked about the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, a tax abatement program on new or renovated areas of buildings. He contended that the program is being used improperly in one area to give tax abatements on new residential construction where the owner has borrowed $75,000 or more. That amount is too high for the average person, he said
“To my mind, it’s structured to help the rich and have the poor pay for it,” he said.
County officials noted the LERTA program is to be used for economic development, not residential construction. Some counties may have a residential LERTA component but not Potter.
At last, the discussion moved to the election signs which at the previous meeting several residents asked for reasons behind their removal during the May primary.
Hayman said he believes it was an “honest misunderstanding” by the poll workers and will be addressed before the next election. From the image of one sign provided by residents, Hayman said the one sign may have been removed because it did not have a disclaimer to indicate who paid for the sign.
Communities and traditions also play a role. Some areas have locations where signs are always placed, but a private property owner can choose to remove any sign placed without permission, Hayman said.
The resident said the sign did have a disclaimer, and he does not believe training will address the issue as it has happened for the past three elections. He also noted that campaign volunteers received contradictory information about signs during election day.
“These aren’t honest mistakes,” he said.
Hayman noted that counties can, to some extent, set the level of electioneering allowed at a poll, including the wearing of shirts, buttons and hats by voters. Poll workers are not allowed to wear any campaign items because they are acting as an agent of the county for the day.
The next commissioners’ meeting is 11 a.m. June 16.