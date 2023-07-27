PORT ALLEGANY — For seven years, Break the Chains Coalition has been working to help people break free from their struggles — whether it’s addiction, depression or something else.
The group formed seven years ago, said coalition president Mandy Miles-Rudolph. At that time, two young men from the Port Allegany Alliance Church had died, one from suicide and the other from a drug overdose. The church was approached about holding a fundraiser for the families.
That, the committee decided, fell short of what was really needed.
“The more we got thinking, we thought, ‘Yes, we can hold a benefit but after it’s over, what impact has it had?’” Miles-Rudolph said. “We started thinking about how to reach the community and raise awareness about drugs, alcohol abuse, self-harm and suicide.”
The group decided to hold a one-day festival in Port Allegany Square. Not only would it include the usual craft and vendor booths, food concessions and live music, it would also incorporate organizations that already existed to serve people struggling with the issues and speakers to talk on the same topics.
“We’re trying to bring people in who may not just walk into an organization on their own,” she said. They have seen success from their efforts.
“Throughout the years we’ve had contact with those who have reached out to us who have gotten help along the way,” Miles-Rudolph said. “We had people go into recovery programs. We had marriages saved. We had several baptisms on the square. We do believe we have had a big impact. However, from the get-go, our motto has been if we can help one person, then all our efforts are worth it. Our target is not a mass amount — which we hope for — but to help just one. If we can help one, it spreads. Spreads to family and others in the community.”
This weekend marks the seventh festival, which begins Friday night. The coalition has grown to seven members, Miles-Rudolph, David Miles, Lynn Keck, Christina Avilez, Macie Delahoy, Joe Avilez, Trudi Bowser, and is now a 501c3 non-profit.
There will be speakers, live music, children’s games and entertainment, food, craft and product vendors concluding with a candlelight “Prayer on the Square” and community church service.
Events continue Saturday along with the Race to Freedom 5K. Registration is from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Port Allegany CMA Church at 414 East Mill Street. The race begins at 9 a.m.
Registration is $30 and prizes will be presented, Miles-Rudolph said.
“Every year we see a growth in the numbers and amount of vendors that show up,” MIles-Rudolph said.
In addition, Break the Chains Coalition is reaching out to communities outside of Port Allegany and McKean County. The coalition has held five Coffee House fundraisers from Galeton to St Marys, Emporium to Mount Jewett. The event is similar to the festival with public speakers, music, coffee and sometimes refreshments. The goal is to get the information out to the public and build community.
They also will hold the 3rd Annual BTC Cruisin’ to Recovery Car Show, scheduled for Sept. 23 in Kane.
“We want to see our culture change,” she said. “We want to see people set free from whatever they are struggling with, from all those things that just hold us captive.”
For more information, visit the website at breakthechainscoalition.com or find it on Facebook.