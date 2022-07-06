Two days of clear blue skies, demonstrations, food, music and contests for all ages marked the return of the Bark Peelers’ Festival.
“We had 3,200 attendees,” said Joshua Roth-Green, director of the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, located on Route 6, Ulysses Township. “That’s definitely a record for us, and we’re very happy about it; especially since we had to cancel in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.”
The festival, held July 2 and 3, had something for everyone. Each day showcased people with different lumber-related skills and invited attendees to demonstrate theirs.
Rich Pawling, (also known as Frogman) was at the picnic pavilion on Sunday, readying for the frog jumping contest. He told tales and demonstrated how to coax an unpredictable frog over the finish line and then return them safely to the frog buckets. Using a garden hose to spray the playing board and many onlookers, Pawling was clearly having as much fun as everyone else at the pavilion and served as the judge for the 30 children who signed up to participate.
“I’m going to try to win,” said eight-year old Shamus McDonald of Philadelphia, “and I’m going to call my frog ‘Scooby Doo’.” Shamus and his father, Jim McDonald were in town visiting family in Austin.
Meanwhile, Abigail Barner, a six-year old from Richfield, took third place, overall, while Ava Hoffman finished second, and Travis Kitzmiller went on to take first place.
Steve Perrine, owner of Bear Hill Log Skidding and a festival participant since 2011, demonstrated how his horses Archie, a gray Percheron, and Jake, a chestnut Belgian, can pull logs in excess of 3,000 pounds.
The crosscut saw contest ended the teams of Ben Barner and Brandt Ainsworth finishing in first place; Ryan Greenman and Adam Greenman taking second; Jared Mohrman and Evan Mohrman in third, and Owen Gensener and Steven Hoy in fourth.
The kids treasure hunt, held both days, sported only one winner on Saturday. Lucy Youtz as the only child who found one of several special coins in the sawdust. Sunday’s event had three winners: Zachary Pagotto, Abigail Ferguson and Jack Baldwin.
In the apple pie contest, Mary Anne Zeigler-Kern enjoyed victory with a first place, Liz Clinger took second, and Trish Barberich claimed third.
The men took to the greased pole contest with Ben and Joe Barner taking first and second place, respectively. Ben Greenman was third, while Don Steiner claimed fourth.
Hatchet throwing contestants Robert Miller and Brandon Dake won the event, taking first and second places respectively.
The log roll competition had four teams making their mark in the festival. First place went to Ben Barner and Joe Barner; second to Darryl Heintz and Andy Steiner; Ryan Greenman and Adam Greenman in third, with Brandt Ainsworth and Nick Ainsworth at fourth.
The most popular event at the two-day festival is the birling competition.
With spectators lining the bank of the pond and the hill above it, they watched men and women compete against each other.
“The hardest part is getting the contestants to balance themselves on the log as we get them away from the dock,” said Roth-Green.
“Balance is really important in this competition.”
Roth-Green’s son, Wyatt Roth, placed fourth while Nelson resident Ann Alexander claimed third; both claimed victory over several others before being tossed into the pond below.
Ben Barner of Richfield, with 10 years of experience, placed second against competitor Ryan Greenman from Albany, N.Y. whowas the top birler, crediting over 12 years experience as his benefactor.
With total points combined in the five competitions, the title of 2022’s Grand Champion Woodhick was bestowed upon Ben Barner.
Plans are already underway for next year’s event at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. For more information, visit lumbermuseum.org or the Facebook page.