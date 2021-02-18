COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Redevelopment Authority is not interested in any Charter Communications properties, including the old L.H. Lincoln properties and former Adelphia (Roumali) Warehouse, the authority confirmed during Tuesday’s meeting.
Rumors had been circulating that the authority was interested in purchasing the aforementioned Charter properties after two board members toured the property.
Board member Dennis Goodenough said he and board member Ellen Russell toured the property together, but they didn’t see a role for the redevelopment authority in those particular properties at this time.
“We don’t have a role to play and we should let the free market deal with those properties,” Goodenough said.
John Wright, executive director, told this newspaper that the board had discussed the properties in an executive session, but because there was “private sector interest,” the authority withdrew any interest. There was no formal decision made, he said.
Wright said he had a brief exchange with board member Loren Fitzgerald, who was concerned about the Redevelopment Authority’s involvement — or perceived involvement — with any “Charter properties.”
During the meeting, Fitzgerald said the board was in agreement that they weren’t interested in the charter properties after January’s meeting.
Wright said he was approached by some people who were seeking information about those particular properties. Because he and the authority are knowledgeable on that space — and recently toured it — he answered their questions.
Wright said he might have misunderstood the board’s stance on this. His understanding of “not interested” meant they weren’t offering any grants, tax breaks or financial impact, etc. and did not know that meant he nor the authority could not answer inquiries about the property.
Fitzgerald said there is a broker that Charter has hired to show the property. That broker is not the Redevelopment Authority. Goodenough agreed.
“If the board says we’re not interested in the property, then we probably step away from it and … you know, we’re not paid to be the real estate agent or the broker in this case,” Fitzgerald said. He said it doesn’t mean they won’t be interested in the future or that they’re not interested in redevelopment.
“It’s just if we’re not interested in a property, but we’re still getting calls as to why the Redevelopment Authority is still doing tours and still involved, those questions we don’t have to answer if we’re not involved,” Fitzgerald said.
Board members Shawn Wolfinger and Jeff Wilcox both said they didn’t have any issues with Wright giving information or advice to someone who is interested in purchasing the property in this particular case, with the clarification that the authority did not buy it, nor is it interested in buying it.
In other news, the board had previously asked for an appraisal of Potter Pac, a warehouse leased to Truck-Lite in Roulette. Wright presented that appraisal, done by Dean Appraisal Service. As of Jan. 21, the 20,000 square foot warehouse on five acres, seven miles west on Route 6, was appraised at $395,000.
The Potter County Redevelopment Authority has received inquiries about Potter Pac but at this point, Wright said he didn’t have anything back from the tenant.
Updating the website for the Potter County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities has been a big undertaking, but the sites now provide more information.
At pottercountypa.net, under “Housing and Redevelopment Authorities” on the “Departments” tab, meeting dates and times, agendas, board members and how to participate in meetings virtually are all available. The agency website, www.pottercountyhousing.com, also has this information, plus minutes from some recent meetings, the housing authority’s five-year plan, by-laws and more.
The next PCHRA meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday, March 15. The public may participate by calling 814-274-5761 and entering pin 114477#.