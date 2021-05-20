COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Redevelopment Authority voted to list Potter Pak for sale, as well as appraise and list two other properties, one of which is its current office space, during its meeting Monday, May 17.
The authority approved listing Potter Pak for $450,000 with Rick Recckio, a commercial realtor out of New York and Pennsylvania. Local realtors can offer the property through the multi-list, John Wright, executive director, said. The listing will be for the entire Potter Pak property, including the gas/mineral rights, with TruckLite’s lease intact. The listing price is $55,000 above the recent appraisal price.
Potter Pak is a warehouse located in Roulette that is currently leased to TruckLite for $3,180/month, with the lease going until April 2024. Wright said Recckio suggested the monthly rent was a bit under value and other parties that have previously shown interest in the building said the lower rent drives the market value down.
Wright said Recckio estimated that monthly rent be raised to around $4,500 to be more in tune with the market value.
“We knew that it was below value, we knew it was less than perhaps what the market would bear, but we were also working with TruckLite who has invested heavily in the Industrial Park and created a lot of jobs so that certainly played a part in the decision,” Wright said of the lower monthly rent.
The two properties the authority is interested in selling are located at 22 E. Seventh Street and 109 Market Street. Executive Director John Wright said the authority doesn’t have plans to relocate its offices (currently at 109 Market Street).
“We would expect to lease back as part of any sale,” Wright told the Potter Leader-Enterprise. “(We’re) doing all we can to roll as many properties back on the tax rolls, as we think it’s something all the public non profits should consider.”
The decision came after an executive session, which Wright said was held to “consider the purchase and development of real estate.” He said for the development and financing to occur, “the sale of excess real estate would be necessary, thus the motion to sell excess holdings.”
The authority didn’t publicly announce which properties it was looking to purchase or develop.
The authorities also agreed to allow COVID-19 clinics to be set up at its elderly housing complex. The vaccines will be offered to the residents to make it easier for those who have a hard time leaving their homes to get vaccinated.
The next housing/redevelopment authority meetings are set for 4 p.m. Monday, June 21. It is open to the public in person or via Zoom; call 814-274-7031 to obtain the link.